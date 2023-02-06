Europe-bound freight trains from E China's Yiwu surge 172.1 pct year on year in January 2023

People's Daily Online) 09:25, February 06, 2023

A freight train runs along the cargo line linking east China's Yiwu city with Europe via northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (vip.people.com.cn/Gong Xianming)

The number of Europe-bound freight trains departing from the city of Yiwu in east China's Zhejiang Province via the cargo line Yixin'ou reached 240 in January 2023, up 172.1 percent year on year.

Yixin'ou is a cargo line linking Yiwu with Europe via northwest China's Xinjiang. To date, the freight train service has reached more than 160 cities in over 50 countries across Eurasia.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)