Resident foreign merchants in Yiwu, E China
A foreign merchant (R) buys toys at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 11, 2023. According to data from the local exit-entry administration, there have been over 10,000 resident foreign merchants in Yiwu up to now. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Foreign merchants deal with affairs at the exit-entry administration of the public security bureau in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 11, 2023. According to data from the local exit-entry administration, there have been over 10,000 resident foreign merchants in Yiwu up to now. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Photos
