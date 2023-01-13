Resident foreign merchants in Yiwu, E China

Xinhua) 15:04, January 13, 2023

A foreign merchant (R) buys toys at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 11, 2023. According to data from the local exit-entry administration, there have been over 10,000 resident foreign merchants in Yiwu up to now. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Foreign merchants deal with affairs at the exit-entry administration of the public security bureau in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 11, 2023. According to data from the local exit-entry administration, there have been over 10,000 resident foreign merchants in Yiwu up to now. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

