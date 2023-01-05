Zhengzhou in C China’s Henan sees China-Europe freight train make first journey of 2023

People's Daily Online) 14:13, January 05, 2023

Photo shows the locomotive of the China-Europe freight train, which departed from Zhengzhou in central China’s Henan Province for Hamburg, Germany on Jan. 1, 2023. (vip.people.com.cn/ Li Zhangpeng)

Zhengzhou, a transport hub in central China’s Henan Province, saw the departure of its first China-Europe freight train of the New Year on Jan. 1. The 55-carriage train was bound for Hamburg, Germany, via Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and was mainly loaded with photovoltaic modules, auto parts and carbon steel pipes.

