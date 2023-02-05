First China-Europe freight train running on Xingguo-Quanzhou railway departs from Quanzhou
A container is loaded on a China-Europe freight train at Huangtang railway station on Xingguo-Quanzhou railway in Huian County, Quanzhou City of southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 3, 2023. This is the first China-Europe freight train departing from Quanzhou this year, and also the first China-Europe freight train running on Xingguo-Quanzhou railway since its operation.
A China-Europe freight train leaves from Huangtang railway station on Xingguo-Quanzhou railway in Huian County, Quanzhou City of southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 3, 2023. This is the first China-Europe freight train departing from Quanzhou this year, and also the first China-Europe freight train running on Xingguo-Quanzhou railway since its operation.
A China-Europe freight train parks at Huangtang railway station on Xingguo-Quanzhou railway in Huian County, Quanzhou City of southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 3, 2023. This is the first China-Europe freight train departing from Quanzhou this year, and also the first China-Europe freight train running on Xingguo-Quanzhou railway since its operation.
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 3, 2023 shows a China-Europe freight train leaving from Huangtang railway station on Xingguo-Quanzhou railway in Huian County, Quanzhou City of southeast China's Fujian Province. This is the first China-Europe freight train departing from Quanzhou this year, and also the first China-Europe freight train running on Xingguo-Quanzhou railway since its operation.
A China-Europe freight train leaves from Huangtang railway station on Xingguo-Quanzhou railway in Huian County, Quanzhou City of southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 3, 2023. This is the first China-Europe freight train departing from Quanzhou this year, and also the first China-Europe freight train running on Xingguo-Quanzhou railway since its operation.
Photos
