First China-Europe freight train running on Xingguo-Quanzhou railway departs from Quanzhou

Xinhua) 11:04, February 05, 2023

A container is loaded on a China-Europe freight train at Huangtang railway station on Xingguo-Quanzhou railway in Huian County, Quanzhou City of southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 3, 2023. This is the first China-Europe freight train departing from Quanzhou this year, and also the first China-Europe freight train running on Xingguo-Quanzhou railway since its operation.

This train carried goods mainly from enterprises in Quanzhou with a weight of 601.4 tonnes and a value of about 2.625 million U.S. dollars. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 3, 2023 shows a China-Europe freight train leaving from Huangtang railway station on Xingguo-Quanzhou railway in Huian County, Quanzhou City of southeast China's Fujian Province. This is the first China-Europe freight train departing from Quanzhou this year, and also the first China-Europe freight train running on Xingguo-Quanzhou railway since its operation.

