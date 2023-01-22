Chinese customs intensifies crackdown on smuggling in 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese customs strengthened its efforts to crack down on smuggling in 2022, handling 4,509 related cases, up 5.8 percent year on year, official data shows.
The total value of the cases hit 121 billion yuan (about 17.87 billion U.S. dollars), surging 25.6 percent from the previous year, according to the General Administration of Customs.
The authorities launched several campaigns last year, focusing on the smuggling of drugs, key tax-related commodities, foreign waste, ivory and other items.
In 2023, Chinese customs will continue to carry out special campaigns and severely punish the smuggling of key items, in key regions and sectors. The authorities will also improve the overall management of anti-smuggling activity and strengthen international law-enforcement cooperation.
