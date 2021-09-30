China cracks human-smuggling case, detaining 229

Xinhua) 09:30, September 30, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have cracked a human-smuggling case and arrested 229 suspects after investigations lasting more than a year, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said Wednesday.

In the case, several foreigners were found to have arranged for people from neighboring countries to sneak into China, said the NIA, adding that the police broke up 10 criminal gangs and seized 15 vehicles and funds worth over 350,000 yuan (54,000 U.S. dollars) involved in the case.

An official of the NIA vowed strengthened cooperation with procuratorates and courts to investigate the criminal liability of the suspects in accordance with the law.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)