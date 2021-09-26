Home>>
NE China customs seizes smuggled frozen meat worth over 34 mln USD
(Xinhua) 09:38, September 26, 2021
DALIAN, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Dalian customs in northeast China's Liaoning Province has recently cracked a smuggling case and seized frozen meat worth 223 million yuan (about 34.5 million U.S. dollars).
Three suspects have been nabbed and a company involved in the case was investigated by the authorities.
A preliminary investigation found that a gang was suspected of smuggling more than 8,000 tonnes of frozen beef and mutton products into the country.
Further investigation into the case is underway.
