NE China customs seizes smuggled frozen meat worth over 34 mln USD

Xinhua) 09:38, September 26, 2021

DALIAN, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Dalian customs in northeast China's Liaoning Province has recently cracked a smuggling case and seized frozen meat worth 223 million yuan (about 34.5 million U.S. dollars).

Three suspects have been nabbed and a company involved in the case was investigated by the authorities.

A preliminary investigation found that a gang was suspected of smuggling more than 8,000 tonnes of frozen beef and mutton products into the country.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

