We Are China

S. China customs seizes over 2 tonnes of smuggled pangolin scales

Xinhua) 15:26, July 07, 2021

NANNING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Customs in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region recently busted a smuggling gang and seized more than 2 tonnes of pangolin scales, authorities said Wednesday.

Guigang Customs officers found two dens hoarding approximately 2.25 tonnes of pangolin scales and 2 kg of pangolin paws in Yulin.

Two suspects, who purchased the scales from Vietnam and smuggled them across the border of Guangxi, have been detained.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)