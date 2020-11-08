Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Nov 8, 2020
China investigates 3,122 smuggling cases in first 9 months

(Xinhua)    09:49, November 08, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese customs investigated 3,122 smuggling cases in the first nine months of this year, down 9.7 percent year on year, data from the General Administration of Customs (GAC) showed.

Of the total cases, 1,787 were tax-related smuggling, involving an aggregate value of 67.63 billion yuan (about 10.2 billion U.S. dollars).

The GAC has been intensifying crackdown on typical cases including smuggling of foreign garbage, ivory products and cocaine.

