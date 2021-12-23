Chinese customs bust watch smuggling racket

December 23, 2021

DALIAN, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Customs authorities in Dalian City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, recently busted a watch smuggling racket and arrested two suspects.

The city's anti-smuggling bureau had launched a special operation to crack down on the illegal entry of goods during which a warehouse of smuggled goods was destroyed and more than 1,600 watches were seized.

According to the bureau, the smuggling gang bought more than 8,500 watches from overseas markets starting from 2018. The watches were then smuggled into the Chinese mainland and later sold to customers via courier.

The case, involving nearly 7 million yuan (about 1.1 million U.S. dollars) of smuggled goods, is under further investigation, the bureau said.

