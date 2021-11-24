Chinese customs bust major excavator smuggling case
GUANGZHOU, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The anti-smuggling bureau of the General Administration of Customs has organized several customs departments across China to bust a gang smuggling imported second-hand excavators.
The customs departments in multiple places, including the Huangpu District of Guangzhou, the capital city of south China's Guangdong Province, arrested a total of 13 suspects in the cities of Shenzhen, Nanchang and Tianjin.
According to the preliminary investigation, the gang is suspected of smuggling over 800 second-hand excavators worth 550 million yuan (about 86.13 million U.S. dollars) in total.
The gang used a variety of methods, including fabricating false information, to smuggle the excavators into China.
The investigation into the case is ongoing.
