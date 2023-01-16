Xi calls on non-CPC members to better pool strength, serve overall interests of country

Xinhua) 18:50, January 16, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday called on non-CPC members to perform their duties with greater effort and determination, and play a better role in pooling the strength and serving the overall interests of the country.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when he took part in an annual gathering with non-CPC members at the Great Hall of the People ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year.

