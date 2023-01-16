Magazine to publish Xi's speech delivered at group study session of CPC leadership

Xinhua) 08:23, January 16, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- A speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the first group study session of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee, will be published on Monday.

The speech by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 2nd issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

