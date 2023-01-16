Home>>
Magazine to publish Xi's speech delivered at group study session of CPC leadership
(Xinhua) 08:23, January 16, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- A speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the first group study session of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee, will be published on Monday.
The speech by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 2nd issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Symposium held on book about Xi's visits to people's homes
- Xi, Angolan president exchange congratulations on 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties
- Book on Xi's visits to people's homes published
- Xinhua pictures of the year 2022: Leading China
- Xi stresses promoting full, rigorous Party self-governance ceaselessly
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.