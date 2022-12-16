Ukraine calls for EU assistance in purchasing gas, electricity
KIEV, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday urged the European Union (EU) to assist Ukraine in purchasing gas and electricity needed to run through the cold season, the presidential press service reported.
"I urge you to continue doing everything so that we can maintain the energy supply for Ukrainians," Zelensky said while speaking at a meeting of the European Council via a video link.
Ukraine needs the EU support in buying two billion cubic meters of gas that would be used to compensate for the damage caused by Russian strikes at other types of energy generation, Zelensky said.
Besides, Ukraine is interested in importing electricity from the EU worth 800 million euros (about 849 million dollars), he added.
Since Oct. 10, Russia has carried out eight waves of air strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure. According to the Ukrainian government, about half of the country's energy facilities have been damaged due to the attacks.
