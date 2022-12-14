Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: IAEA to send permanent technical missions to all nuclear plants in Ukraine

MOSCOW/KIEV, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will send permanent technical missions to all nuclear power plants (NNPs) in Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Tuesday.

"Independent experts of the organization will work in Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Pivdennoukrainsk, and Chernobyl NPPs," Shmyhal said on Telegram after his meeting with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi in Paris, France.

Commenting on peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it is impossible to move towards peace without taking into account the new realities in Ukraine that Russia has got new territories as a result of referendums.

It is also impossible to withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine before the end of the year, he told a daily briefing on Tuesday.

More than 400 Ukrainian "nationalists and persons who committed war crimes" have been detained at checkpoints while trying to cross the Russian state border since the beginning of this year, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee reported on Tuesday.

Ukraine requires at least 1 billion U.S. dollars for the emergency support of energy infrastructure that was damaged by Russian attacks, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday.

"Ukraine needs help today. Half of our energy infrastructure has been damaged due to Russia's attacks on the electric power system," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

The damage caused to the electricity industry and the heating supply sector affects all sectors of the Ukrainian economy, he noted, adding that Ukraine in total would need about 600 billion dollars for the post-conflict reconstruction.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday proposed three steps to "accelerate the coming of peace" to Ukraine, said the presidential press service reported.

In his address to the Group of Seven online summit, Zelensky said the first step entitled "new force" envisages increasing defense support for Ukraine, including tanks, rocket artillery and long-range missiles.

