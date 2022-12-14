Iran, Russia to hold new talks on space cooperation: report
TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Iranian Space Agency (ISA) and Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos will start a new round of talks on cooperating in the space sector, the official IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday.
High-ranking officials of the ISA and Roscosmos will hold negotiations on the sidelines of the 11th Kish International Aerospace Exhibition, which kicked off on Tuesday in the Kish Island in southern Iran, according to the report.
The joint training workshops of Iran and Russia will also be held in the fields of satellite design and manufacturing, as well as satellite data processing.
Iran's latest achievements in various fields, including technological development, commercialization, design and construction of satellites, as well as satellite carriers, will be showcased at the Kish exhibition, which will last until Dec. 16, according to the report.
Over the past years, Iran has made significant leaps in the space industry. In October, Iran launched an indigenous space tug capable of shifting satellites and spaceborne cargo with different energy characteristics between orbits.
Earlier in August, Iran's Khayyam satellite was successfully launched into space from the Baikonur space station in Kazakhstan by Russia's Soyuz satellite carrier rocket.
