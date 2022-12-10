Home>>
Chinese vice premier to visit UAE, Iran
(Xinhua) 15:44, December 10, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua will pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iran from Dec. 10 to 14 at the invitation of the two governments.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Russian, UAE presidents discuss bilateral cooperation over phone
- Iranian FM says U.S. anti-Tehran "media uproar" aimed at plundering Iran's oil, energy
- Tehran, Moscow develop mechanisms to boost ties: Iranian official
- Iran begins construction of new nuclear power plant
- Foreign firms refuse to sell medicine, medical equipment to Iran over U.S. sanctions: Iranian official
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.