Saturday, December 10, 2022

Chinese vice premier to visit UAE, Iran

(Xinhua) 15:44, December 10, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua will pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iran from Dec. 10 to 14 at the invitation of the two governments. 

