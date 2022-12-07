Iranian FM says U.S. anti-Tehran "media uproar" aimed at plundering Iran's oil, energy

Xinhua) 09:48, December 07, 2022

TEHRAN, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Iranian foreign minister said Tuesday that the United States is after Iran's oil and energy and has caused a "media uproar" to this end, according to Iranian Students' News Agency.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in an address to a joint press conference with Bisera Turkovic, minister of foreign affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), in the capital Sarajevo.

Accusing Washington of dividing terrorism into "good and bad," Amir-Abdollahian regretted that the U.S. policy is based on such double standards.

He said that over the past eight weeks, "we witnessed a wave of foreign interference, riots and organized terrorism against the people of Iran."

The top Iranian diplomat arrived in the BiH capital on Tuesday morning.

Protests have erupted in Iran after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in a Tehran hospital on Sept. 16, a few days after her collapse at a police station. Iran has accused the United States and some other Western countries of "inciting riots and supporting terrorists" in the country.

