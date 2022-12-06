COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again in U.S.
A healthcare worker helps a patient in the "COVID Area" of the Beverly Hospital in Montebello City, California, the United States, Jan. 22, 2021. (Xinhua)
The United States averaged about 4,200 daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in the week ending Nov. 29, a 17.6 percent increase from a week before, CDC data showed.
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The daily average of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose again in the United States amid winter surge, according to the latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
COVID hospitalizations last week reached their highest level in three months, with more than 35,000 patients being treated, according to Washington Post data tracking.
Public health officials are concerned that the increase in the number of COVID-19 patients will worsen the strain on hospitals already under pressure from two other viral ailments, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV.
