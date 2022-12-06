U.S. records 4,500 deaths from flu this season

Xinhua) 16:34, December 06, 2022

People are seen on a street in Burlingame, California, the United States, on Nov. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

About 20,000 hospitalizations from flu were reported in the United States in the latest week ending Nov. 26. The number of flu hospital admissions in the week almost doubled compared with the previous week.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- There have been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations, and 4,500 deaths from flu so far this season in the United States, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Seasonal influenza activity is high and continues to increase across the country, according to the CDC.

About 20,000 hospitalizations from flu were reported in the United States in the latest week ending Nov. 26. The number of flu hospital admissions in the week almost doubled compared with the previous week.

A total of 14 pediatric flu deaths were reported so far this season in the country, according to the CDC.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)