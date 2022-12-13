Ukrainian, U.S. presidents discuss defense, financial aid for Kiev

Xinhua) 09:01, December 13, 2022

KIEV, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed defense and financial assistance provided by the U.S. to Kiev, Zelensky's press service reported Monday.

During the phone conversation on Sunday, Zelensky thanked Biden for the support, noting that it helped Ukraine to advance on the battlefield and maintain economic stability.

In particular, Zelensky expressed his gratitude to his U.S. counterpart for another defense aid package worth 275 million U.S. dollars announced last Friday and the aid for the reconstruction of Ukraine's energy system, which was damaged by Russian attacks.

The Ukrainian and U.S. leaders also discussed the ten-point formula aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which was unveiled by Zelensky last month.

Ukraine's air defense capabilities and the protection of critical infrastructure from the attacks were other topics of the conversation.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)