Ukraine's agriculture incurs 6.6 bln USD in direct losses from conflict

Xinhua) 13:45, December 07, 2022

KIEV, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine's agricultural sector has suffered direct losses of 6.6 billion U.S. dollars due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Economy Ministry said Tuesday in a statement, citing a recent report.

The indirect damage to Ukraine's farm industry caused by the conflict was estimated at 34.25 billion dollars, according to the report prepared by Ukraine's Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry and the Kiev School of Economics.

In the first eleven months of 2022, Ukraine's agricultural exports declined 16.7 percent year on year to 50.9 million tons, the Economy Ministry said.

In January-November, Ukraine earned 21.1 billion dollars from selling farm goods abroad, down 13.7 percent from the same period a year ago, it said.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict started on Feb. 24.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)