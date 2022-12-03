Ukraine gets 1.5 bln USD in grant aid from U.S.

Xinhua) 16:01, December 03, 2022

KIEV, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine received 1.5 billion U.S. dollars in grant aid from the United States mobilized by the World Bank, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said Friday on Facebook.

The funding is the first tranche of the additional grant financing worth 4.5 billion dollars provided by the U.S. government to Ukraine under the World Bank's Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine project, the ministry said.

The financing will be used for paying pensions for the elderly, social assistance, covering expenditures on medical services, and other payments, it said.

The World Bank has mobilized close to 17.8 billion dollars in emergency financing to support Ukraine amid the economic impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to the bank's website.

Out of this sum, 11.4 billion of financing has been disbursed.

