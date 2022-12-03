Seven vessels with agricultural products leave Ukraine's ports

Xinhua) 09:50, December 03, 2022

KIEV, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Seven vessels carrying agricultural products left Ukraine's seaports Friday under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the country's Infrastructure Ministry said on Facebook.

The ships, which departed from the ports in the southern Odesa region, will deliver 287,400 tons of goods to the countries in Asia, the ministry said.

Since the grain initiative came into effect on Aug, 1, Ukraine has exported 12.7 million tons of foodstuffs via its seaports, it said.

Besides, the ministry noted that the third ship entered the Odesa port for loading under a separate program "Grain from Ukraine." The vessel will deliver 25,000 tons of wheat to Somalia.

Ukraine plans to send more than 60 vessels with wheat to countries in need by the end of spring 2023 under the "Grain from Ukraine" humanitarian program, according to the ministry.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a document in Istanbul with Türkiye and the United Nations on grain and fertilizer exports from Ukraine to ensure supplies to global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict.

Last month, the deal, which was due to expire on Nov. 19, was extended for another 120 days.

The "Grain from Ukraine" program was launched on Nov. 26.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Liu Ning)