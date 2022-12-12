Home>>
Ukrainian president holds talks with French, Turkish leaders
(Xinhua) 10:41, December 12, 2022
KIEV, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he had separate conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Zelensky tweeted that he discussed with Macron "the implementation of our ten-step peace formula, cooperation on defense and energy stability" of Ukraine.
In the conversation with Erdogan, Zelensky thanked Türkiye for "sheltering Ukrainian children and providing hundreds of generators for our cities."
Zelensky and Erdogan also discussed the "Grain from Ukraine" program and the possible expansion of the Black Sea Grain export deal.
