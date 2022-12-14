Ukraine to get 1 bln USD from partners to go through winter season: PM

Xinhua) 08:48, December 14, 2022

KIEV, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Tuesday that Ukraine will get 1 billion U.S. dollars from its partners to go through the winter cold season, the government press service reported.

Shmyhal made the remarks during a joint press conference with French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna following the international conference "Standing With the Ukrainian People" held in Paris, France.

Out of the aid, 500 million dollars will be allocated to Ukraine as grants, while the rest of the sum will be delivered in the form of goods, services and loans, Shmyhal said.

According to him, Ukraine will receive most of the aid by the end of this year.

Earlier this week, Shmyhal said that his country requires at least 1 billion dollars for the emergency support of energy infrastructure that was damaged by Russian attacks.

