Ukrainian parliament adopts laws for membership talks with EU
KIEV, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Ukrainian parliament has adopted all laws needed for launching membership talks with the European Union, Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said on Wednesday.
The Ukrainian parliament "has fulfilled its part of the work and adopted all the necessary systemic bills to implement the recommendations of the European Commission," Stefanchuk was cited by the parliament press service as saying.
In particular, Ukraine has recently passed legislation on the reforms of the Constitutional Court and the judicial sector, as well as laws on the media, on national minorities and on combating money laundering, Stefanchuk said.
On June 23, EU leaders accepted Ukraine as a candidate for membership in the bloc.
The European Commission put forward seven requirements to be fulfilled by Ukraine for starting the accession talks.
