Iranian DM says Ukraine presents no evidence for use of Iranian drones by Russia

Xinhua) 10:28, December 14, 2022

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said that Ukraine has not presented any evidence for its claim that Russia has used Iranian military drones in the Ukraine war, Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

Recently, experts from Iran and Ukraine held a meeting to discuss the allegations, said Ashtiani, adding that in the technical meeting, the Ukrainian side did not present any document about Russia's deployment of Iranian drones in the war with their country.

He dismissed West's accusations against Iran in this regard as "rumors based on unfounded claims."

Ashtiani noted that Iran and Russia's military cooperation goes back a long time and beyond a specific purpose.

Ukraine and western countries have accused Iran of exporting suicide drones to Russia for use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which Iran has repeatedly rejected as "baseless" allegations.

