Iranian DM says Ukraine presents no evidence for use of Iranian drones by Russia
TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said that Ukraine has not presented any evidence for its claim that Russia has used Iranian military drones in the Ukraine war, Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.
Recently, experts from Iran and Ukraine held a meeting to discuss the allegations, said Ashtiani, adding that in the technical meeting, the Ukrainian side did not present any document about Russia's deployment of Iranian drones in the war with their country.
He dismissed West's accusations against Iran in this regard as "rumors based on unfounded claims."
Ashtiani noted that Iran and Russia's military cooperation goes back a long time and beyond a specific purpose.
Ukraine and western countries have accused Iran of exporting suicide drones to Russia for use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which Iran has repeatedly rejected as "baseless" allegations.
Photos
Related Stories
- EU, Hungary break logjam on funding, Ukraine aid
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: IAEA to send permanent technical missions to all nuclear plants in Ukraine
- Russian economy effectively withstands Western pressure: PM
- Iran, Russia to hold new talks on space cooperation: report
- Ukraine to get 1 bln USD from partners to go through winter season: PM
- Chinese Cartoon Festival opens in Vladivostok, Russia
- Ukrainian, U.S. presidents discuss defense, financial aid for Kiev
- Iran slams U.S. claims of supporting Iranian women
- Ukrainian president holds talks with French, Turkish leaders
- Presidents of Türkiye, Ukraine discuss expanding scope of grain deal
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.