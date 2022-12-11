Chinese military contributes to world peace: defense minister
BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's development provides more opportunities for the world, and the Chinese military contributes to world peace and tranquility, Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said on Friday.
Wei made the remarks when addressing a defense ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States via video link.
In his speech, Wei noted that unity and cooperation are the right choices when dealing with global challenges, urging efforts to promote the Global Security Initiative and build a community with a shared future for humanity.
Taiwan is a part of China, Wei stressed, adding that the Chinese military has a firm will and strong capability to defeat all intruders and safeguard national reunification. "No one should underestimate the rock-solid resolve of the Chinese armed forces," he said.
