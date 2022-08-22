Home>>
Rainbow splash at the Suvorov Onslaught contest
09:38, August 22, 2022
A rainbow formed from a big splash of water caused by a Chinese team infantry fighting vehicle passing through an obstacle at the Suvorov Onslaught contest in Korla, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Thursday.
