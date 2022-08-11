Female special forces soldiers undergo 1,000 meter parachute exercise

(People's Daily App) 16:38, August 11, 2022

"Jump! Jump! Jump!"

A unit of female special forces undergo parachute drills.

Parachute training is one of the compulsory courses for special forces team members, who undergo three months of intensive training.

(Produced by Song Jiachen and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)