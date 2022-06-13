Senior Chinese military officer meets Pakistani chief of army staff

Xinhua) 09:00, June 13, 2022

QINGDAO, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, met with Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday in east China's coastal city of Qingdao.

Zhang noted that as all-weather strategic cooperative partners, China and Pakistan have maintained close coordination and firmly supported each other. Zhang said that China is ready to strengthen communication and cooperation, deepen practical exchanges, and work for closer military-to-military relations with Pakistan.

Bajwa said the friendship between the two countries is unbreakable and strong as a rock. Pakistan is willing to strengthen dialogue and coordination with the Chinese military, carry out mutually beneficial cooperation, fight terrorist forces, and enhance the capability of both sides to cope with various security challenges. Bajwa added that Pakistan will work with China to safeguard the common interests of the two countries and contribute to regional peace.

