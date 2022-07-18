Home>>
China prepares to launch Wentian lab module
(Xinhua) 13:00, July 18, 2022
WENCHANG, Hainan, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The combination of China's space station lab module Wentian and a Long March-5B Y3 carrier rocket has been transferred to the launch area, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said Monday.
The CMSA added that the Wentian lab module will be launched in the near future at an appropriate time.
Various launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned before the launch, the CMSA said.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
