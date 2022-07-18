Most of U.S. population in areas with high COVID-19 levels: WSJ
LOS ANGELES, July 17 (Xinhua) -- More than half of the U.S. population are now living in areas with high COVID-19 levels and people are recommended to wear masks in indoor public settings, said a report of The Wall Street Journal.
Roughly 35 percent of U.S. counties, accounting for 54 percent of the population, showed "high COVID-19 community level," the report cited data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data (CDC).
This marks a 14.8-percent increase from a week before.
When a county hits a high-level risk, the CDC guidance is to mask in indoor public settings and on public transit as a way to try to limit the spread of infection.
A growing proportion of U.S. counties are seeing increases in infections and related hospital admissions as the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant spreads rapidly in the country.
