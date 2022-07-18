We Are China

Chinese mainland reports 117 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:57, July 18, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid testing in Bengshan District of Bengbu City, east China's Anhui Province, July 16, 2022.(Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Sunday reported 117 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 59 in Guangxi and 28 in Gansu, the National Health Commission said Monday.

(Web editor: Du Mingming, Hongyu)