We Are China

Chinese mainland reports 64 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:00, July 15, 2022

A staff member packs goods at Jiamei Supermarket in Sixian County, Suzhou City, east China's Anhui Province, July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Thursday reported 64 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 30 in Gansu and 17 in Guangdong, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Altogether 368 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 10 provincial-level regions on Thursday.

A total of 93 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,778 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)