Chinese mainland reports 86 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 11:00, July 14, 2022
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Wednesday reported 86 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 36 in Gansu and 32 in Guangdong, the National Health Commission said Thursday.
Altogether 206 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 11 provincial-level regions on Wednesday.
A total of 84 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, said the commission.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,685 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.
Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
