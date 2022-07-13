Chinese mainland reports 57 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

July 13, 2022

A staff member selects goods ordered online at Jiamei Supermarket in Sixian County, Suzhou City, east China's Anhui Province, July 4, 2022. East China's Anhui Province, which is combating the latest COVID-19 resurgence, has taken a range of measures to guarantee the supply of daily necessities. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported 57 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 16 in Guangdong and eight in Gansu, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Altogether 204 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 11 provincial-level regions.

A total of 76 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,601 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

