Hong Kong keeps tracing COVID-19 through sewage surveillance

Xinhua) 09:14, July 13, 2022

HONG KONG, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Tuesday that it will distribute 290,000 COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits as part of a follow-up on the recent detection of the COVID-19 virus in sewage samples.

The test kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers and property management staff working in the areas with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads in order to help identify infected persons.

The HKSAR government also urged RAT kit users to report any positive results for COVID-19 via the government's online platform.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong registered 2,558 confirmed locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 and 211 imported cases, official data showed.

