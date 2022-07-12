China's Anhui reports 5 confirmed, 19 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:04, July 12, 2022

HEFEI, July 12 (Xinhua) -- East China's Anhui Province reported five locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 local asymptomatic carriers on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

All the new infections were found among people under quarantine in Sixian County, Suzhou City, said the commission.

From June 26 to July 11, a total of 372 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,485 asymptomatic carriers had been logged in the latest epidemic resurgence in Anhui.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)