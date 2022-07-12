Home>>
China's Anhui reports 5 confirmed, 19 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:04, July 12, 2022
HEFEI, July 12 (Xinhua) -- East China's Anhui Province reported five locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 local asymptomatic carriers on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.
All the new infections were found among people under quarantine in Sixian County, Suzhou City, said the commission.
From June 26 to July 11, a total of 372 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,485 asymptomatic carriers had been logged in the latest epidemic resurgence in Anhui.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's auto market perks up in June amid easing COVID-19 control, policy stimulus
- New Omicron subvariants become health threat in U.S. summer COVID-19 surge
- India reports 16,678 fresh cases amid fears of new COVID-19 sub-variants
- AstraZeneca’s preventive COVID-19 therapy administered in Hainan, hospitals ‘considers double dosage against BA.4 and 5 subvariants’
- HKSAR gov't streamlines testing services for growing Shenzhen-bound travellers
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.