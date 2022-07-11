Home>>
India reports 16,678 fresh cases amid fears of new COVID-19 sub-variants
(Xinhua) 15:52, July 11, 2022
NEW DELHI, July 11 (Xinhua) -- India reported 16,678 fresh cases amid fears of new COVID-19 sub-variants, taking the total tally to 43,639,329, the data released by the country's federal health ministry showed Monday.
With this, the number of active cases in the country rose to 130,713.
According to the ministry, 26 new COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded, which has pushed the overall death toll to 525,454 in the country.
Health officials warn that Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 may fuel a new COVID-19 infection surge.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- AstraZeneca’s preventive COVID-19 therapy administered in Hainan, hospitals ‘considers double dosage against BA.4 and 5 subvariants’
- HKSAR gov't streamlines testing services for growing Shenzhen-bound travellers
- Chinese mainland reports 46 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Philippine president recovering from COVID-19: official
- Hong Kong to distribute 290,000 RAT kits following sewage COVID-19 detection
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.