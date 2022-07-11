Chinese mainland reports 46 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua

A staff member packs goods at Jiamei Supermarket in Sixian County, Suzhou City, east China's Anhui Province, July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Sunday reported 46 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Guangdong and nine in Anhui, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Altogether 306 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 13 provincial-level regions.

A total of 51 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,431 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

