Chinese mainland reports 69 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
Staff members select goods ordered online at Jiamei Supermarket in Sixian County, Suzhou City, east China's Anhui Province, July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Monday reported 69 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 22 in Guangdong and nine in both Henan and Hainan, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
Altogether 278 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 12 provincial-level regions.
A total of 94 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, said the commission.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,525 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.
Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's auto market perks up in June amid easing COVID-19 control, policy stimulus
- New Omicron subvariants become health threat in U.S. summer COVID-19 surge
- India reports 16,678 fresh cases amid fears of new COVID-19 sub-variants
- AstraZeneca’s preventive COVID-19 therapy administered in Hainan, hospitals ‘considers double dosage against BA.4 and 5 subvariants’
- HKSAR gov't streamlines testing services for growing Shenzhen-bound travellers
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.