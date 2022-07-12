Chinese mainland reports 69 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:03, July 12, 2022

Staff members select goods ordered online at Jiamei Supermarket in Sixian County, Suzhou City, east China's Anhui Province, July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Monday reported 69 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 22 in Guangdong and nine in both Henan and Hainan, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Altogether 278 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 12 provincial-level regions.

A total of 94 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,525 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

