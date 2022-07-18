Bengbu in Anhui starts new round of mass nucleic acid testing
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid testing in Bengshan District of Bengbu City, east China's Anhui Province, July 16, 2022.
Bengbu in Anhui has started a new round of mass nucleic acid testing from Saturday to Sunday, as the city races against time to contain the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
Staff members help a citizen register information before nucleic acid testing in Bengshan District of Bengbu City, east China's Anhui Province, July 16, 2022.
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid testing in Longzihu District of Bengbu City, east China's Anhui Province, July 17, 2022.
Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2022 shows citizens standing in lines to take nucleic acid tests in Bengshan District of Bengbu City, east China's Anhui Province.
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid testing in Bengshan District of Bengbu City, east China's Anhui Province, July 16, 2022.
Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2022 shows citizens standing in lines to take nucleic acid tests in Bengshan District of Bengbu City, east China's Anhui Province.
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid testing in Bengshan District of Bengbu City, east China's Anhui Province, July 16, 2022.
