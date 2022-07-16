Chinese mainland reports 75 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:53, July 16, 2022

A medical worker injects a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine for an 86-year-old citizen at Aoyuncun Subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2022.(Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Friday reported 75 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 31 in Gansu, 16 in Anhui and 15 in Guangdong, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Altogether 375 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 14 provincial-level regions on Friday, of which 139 were in Anhui.

A total of 99 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,877 on the Chinese mainland as of Friday.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

