Reconnaissance element of airborne troops conducts tactical training

China Military Online) 10:20, November 15, 2022

Members assigned to a reconnaissance element with an airborne brigade climb up a mountain slope during a tactical operation in unfamiliar terrain on October 14, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Bin)

Members assigned to a reconnaissance element with an airborne brigade provide cover for each other in their ghillie suits during a tactical operation in unfamiliar terrain on October 14, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Bin)

Members assigned to a reconnaissance element with an airborne brigade launch an attack during a tactical operation in unfamiliar terrain on October 14, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Bin)

Members assigned to a reconnaissance element with an airborne brigade launch an attack during a tactical operation in unfamiliar terrain on October 14, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Bin)

