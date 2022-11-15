Reconnaissance element of airborne troops conducts tactical training
Members assigned to a reconnaissance element with an airborne brigade climb up a mountain slope during a tactical operation in unfamiliar terrain on October 14, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Bin)
Members assigned to a reconnaissance element with an airborne brigade provide cover for each other in their ghillie suits during a tactical operation in unfamiliar terrain on October 14, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Bin)
Members assigned to a reconnaissance element with an airborne brigade launch an attack during a tactical operation in unfamiliar terrain on October 14, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Bin)
