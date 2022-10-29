Chinese lawmakers meet to deliberate reports

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attends the third plenary meeting of the 37th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmakers met on Friday to deliberate reports at an ongoing standing committee session of the National People's Congress (NPC).

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, attended the third plenary meeting of the 37th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee.

Lawmakers heard a report on the development of the digital economy submitted by the National Development and Reform Commission. The report called for integrating digital technologies with the real economy, and other measures to boost the development of China's digital economy.

The meeting heard a report submitted by the People's Bank of China on the financial work. The report proposed continuing to pursue a prudent monetary policy, and strengthening and improving financial regulation across the board.

Lawmakers reviewed a report on the work to reduce the homework load and ease the off-campus tutoring burden on students in compulsory education. The report acknowledged the progress made and called for consolidating it.

The meeting heard two reports on the management of state-owned assets. Both reports called for deepening the reforms of state-owned asset management.

Lawmakers reviewed a report on trials involving foreign parties, submitted by the Supreme People's Court. The report proposed training more professional personnel in the field, among other measures, to improve the work.

The meeting also heard a report submitted by the Supreme People's Procuratorate on the procuratorial work relating to minors. More efforts shall be made to improve the quality and efficiency of the work, noted the report.

Lawmakers deliberated a report on the enforcement of the Rural Revitalization Promotion Law. It suggested further consolidating the foundation for national food security and strengthening ecological and environmental protection in rural areas, to promote full rural revitalization.

They also reviewed a report on the enforcement of the Foreign Investment Law. The report proposed putting in place more companion regulations and stepping up publicity to facilitate the enforcement of the law.

