Chinese lawmakers pass amendment to law on local legislatures, governments
(Xinhua) 09:22, March 11, 2022
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Friday adopted an amendment to the Organic Law of the Local People's Congresses and Local People's Governments at the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress.
