Chinese lawmakers pass method for Macao to elect deputies to 14th NPC
(Xinhua) 09:20, March 11, 2022
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Friday approved a method for the Macao Special Administrative Region to elect deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), at the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC.
