Senior Chinese lawmakers meet amid legislative session

Xinhua) 08:27, April 29, 2021

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmakers met on Wednesday during the country's ongoing legislative session.

The meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee was presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

The meeting heard reports on deliberations during the session. Based on the deliberations, revisions have been made to some of the draft normative documents, and draft legal decisions have been prepared.

The meeting decided to submit the revised drafts and draft decisions to the ongoing session of the NPC Standing Committee for review.

